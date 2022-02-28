Kate Winslet reveals 'heartbreak' during unexpected appearance at the SAG Awards Kate was set to present the Lifetime Achievement

Kate Winslet revealed she was "heartbroken" on Sunday as she made a virtual appearance at the 2022 SAG Awards.

MORE: The most show-stopping looks from the 2022 SAG Awards

Choosing to stay comfortable, the British actress wore her hair tied back off her face and a simple black jumper with silver drop earrings as she sat on a sofa to pay tribute to Dame Helen Mirren. "I am heartbroken not to be there, but I couldn't pass up the opportunity to gush about acting royalty, Dame Helen Mirren," she shared.

Kate stayed home in London

It is unclear why Kate was unable to fly and attend the ceremony.

Kate went on to share her stories of Helen, revealing that Helen is the "opposite of grand, she is just like the rest of us," and that she likes to "roll up her sleeves and get on with it".

MORE: 2022 SAG Awards winners - all the details

"We all assume she was classically trained but she wasn't, her parents were against her becoming an actress," Kate continued, adding: "Helen commits, heart and soul for giving fully realized and truthful performances."

Kate concluded by thanking Helen for continuing to represent women over the age of 40 in Hollywood.

Helen was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award

Cate Blanchett then appeared on stage: "It is my great, great honor to present the Lifetime Achievement award to the one and only Dame Helen Mirren".

In a moving speech, Helen thanked the SAG awards, joking: "Thank you S-A-G, I hate to say the word sag at my age, it's always S-A-G for me".

"I joined our tribe of vagabonds a long time ago but I want to thank you, the actors, for your wit and laughter - I have laughed my whole life. Your intelligence and incredible energy and hopeless dedication to our chosen profession," she continued.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.