1883 stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw confirmed to present at 2022 SAG Awards 1883 is a spin-off of Yellowstone

1883 stars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been confirmed to be presenting at the 28th Annual Screen Actor Guild awards on Sunday.

MORE: Tim McGraw's 1883 co-star makes big revelation about him

The pair, who have found critical acclaim for the work on the Paramount+ show, will join the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, and Reese Witherspoon as presenters of the various awards.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw talks filming hit show 1883

Others who will also present various awards include Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Jesse Plemons, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Mira Sorvino.

1883 is a prequel to Kevin Costner's Yellowstone; set nearly 150 years before the events of Yellowstone, the new series shines a light on the Dutton family's humble beginnings, with real-life couple Tim and Faith playing early 19th century travelers, the ancestors of Yellowstone family, as they travel through the Great Plains to the Wild West.

MORE: Faith Hill makes surprising announcement about future of 1883

MORE: Inside Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's incredible Nashville mega-mansion

Yellowstone is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. "There’s no bigger compliment to an actor than being recognized by their peers. Congratulations to our incredibly talented cast on this wonderful and well deserved nomination,” Taylor Sheridan, co-creator, said in a statement following the nomination.

Paramount revealed last week that more episodes of 1883 are under way, with a second season most likely set to be dropped in the Fall.

Faith and Tim will present at the ceremony

Ahead of the release date last year, Faith said that working in the show was "the opportunity of a lifetime".

She said: "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."

Tim, meanwhile, described it as "a dream job".

Yellowstone is nominated for a SAG Award

A third Yellowstone spin-off, 1932, will also soon begin filming.

1932 will follow the Dutton family "during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression" and it is thought to focus specifically on a son of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's characters from 1883.

The 28th Screen Actor Guild Awards takes place on Sunday 27 February. The ceremony kicks off at 8/7c and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.