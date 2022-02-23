Everything you need to know about the 2022 SAG Awards The ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 February

The 2022 SAG Awards are almost here, and will see the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman battle it out for a coveted award.

MORE: House of Gucci review: Gaga sparkles in real-life bad romance

Original Broadway Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr. are confirmed to open the ceremony with what is sure to be a spectacle of song and dance, and past years have seen an emotional reunion between Jennifer and Brad Pitt backstage after their respective wins, a record-breaking fifth win for Viola Davis, and some brilliant hilarious one-liners.

Loading the player...

WATCH: SAG Awards: 2020 Highlights

But what else can we expect from the 28th year of the show that honors the best acting from the year's TV and film stars?

When are the 2022 SAG Awards?

MORE: Oscars 2022: The Power of the Dog sweeps the board with 12 nominations

MORE: BAFTAs 2022 nominations revealed with The Power of the Dog and Dune sweeping the board

The 28th Screen Actor Guild Awards are chosen by actors for their peers.

The ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 February at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will go head to head

Where to watch the 2022 SAG Awards

The ceremony kicks off at 8/7c and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS. Both networks are available on live TV. TNT and TBS are also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. Or you can download the TBS app on your Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV.

Who is nominated at the 2022 SAG Awards?

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will go head to head for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.

Jennifer Hudson is nominated

The two both star in Apple TV+'s drama The Morning Show, and Jennifer won the gong in 2020; it was her first SAG Award win for an individual performance.

Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman took the five spots for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, shocking the industry as Kristen Stewart missed out.

Ariana Debose picked up a nomination here for West Side Story, although the film - which won three Golden Globes - missed any other nominations including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture which went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, and King Richard.

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominees

Will Smith, who also won the Golden Globe, goes up against Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

In TV, The Morning Show will go up against The Handmaid’s Tale, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Three Succession stars - Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox - vie for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

Who is receiving the 2022 SAG Awards Lifetime Achievement?

Five-time SAG Award and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren will be presented the Lifetime Achievement award by Kate Winslet.

Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson presented the nominations

Who are the 2022 SAG Awards presenters?

Additional show presenters include Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson, who presented the nominations.

Who are the 2022 SAG Awards ambassadors?

The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and Netflix's Ross Butler were named the 2022 SAG Awards ambassadors. The Screen Actors Guild choses ambassadors based on individuals who "actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors".

Ambassadors present during the live broadcast and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony.

Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler were named the 2022 SAG Awards ambassadors

They will also participate in various pre-show events, including an inaugural private dinner hosted by Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant.

2022 SAG Awards full list of nominations:

FILM

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem

Benedict Cumberbatch

Andrew Garfield

Will Smith

Denzel Washington

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain

Olivia Colman

Lady Gaga

Jennifer Hudson

Nicole Kidman

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck

Bradley Cooper

Troy Kotsur

Jared Leto

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitriona Balfe

Cate Blanchett

Ariana DeBose

Kirsten Dunst

Ruth Negga

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox

Billy Crudup

Kieran Culkin

Lee Jung-jae

Jeremy Strong

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston

Jung Ho-Yeon

Elisabeth Moss

Sarah Snook

Reese Withersoon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas

Brett Goldstein

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning

Sandra Oh

Jean Smart

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murry Bartlett

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Ewan McGregor

Evan Peters

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge

Cynthia Erivo

Margaret Qualley

Jean Smart

Kate Winslet

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.