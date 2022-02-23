Everything you need to know about the 2022 SAG Awards

Rebecca Lewis
The 2022 SAG Awards are almost here, and will see the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, and Nicole Kidman battle it out for a coveted award
Original Broadway Hamilton stars Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Leslie Odom Jr. are confirmed to open the ceremony with what is sure to be a spectacle of song and dance, and past years have seen an emotional reunion between Jennifer and Brad Pitt backstage after their respective wins, a record-breaking fifth win for Viola Davis, and some brilliant hilarious one-liners.
But what else can we expect from the 28th year of the show that honors the best acting from the year's TV and film stars?
When are the 2022 SAG Awards?
The 28th Screen Actor Guild Awards are chosen by actors for their peers.
The ceremony will take place on Sunday 27 February at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will go head to head
Where to watch the 2022 SAG Awards
The ceremony kicks off at 8/7c and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS. Both networks are available on live TV. TNT and TBS are also available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or DIRECTV STREAM. Or you can download the TBS app on your Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV.
Who is nominated at the 2022 SAG Awards?
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will go head to head for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series.
Jennifer Hudson is nominated
The two both star in Apple TV+'s drama The Morning Show, and Jennifer won the gong in 2020; it was her first SAG Award win for an individual performance.
Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman took the five spots for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, shocking the industry as Kristen Stewart missed out.
Ariana Debose picked up a nomination here for West Side Story, although the film - which won three Golden Globes - missed any other nominations including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture which went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci, and King Richard.
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role nominees
Will Smith, who also won the Golden Globe, goes up against Javier Bardem, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.
In TV, The Morning Show will go up against The Handmaid’s Tale, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. Three Succession stars - Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox - vie for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.
Who is receiving the 2022 SAG Awards Lifetime Achievement?
Five-time SAG Award and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren will be presented the Lifetime Achievement award by Kate Winslet.
Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson presented the nominations
Who are the 2022 SAG Awards presenters?
Additional show presenters include Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson, who presented the nominations.
The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario and Netflix's Ross Butler were named the 2022 SAG Awards ambassadors. The Screen Actors Guild choses ambassadors based on individuals who "actively use their platform to advocate for humanitarian and public service endeavors".
Ambassadors present during the live broadcast and provide viewers with exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the ceremony.
Alexandra Daddario and Ross Butler were named the 2022 SAG Awards ambassadors
They will also participate in various pre-show events, including an inaugural private dinner hosted by Campari at SAG Awards executive chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant.
2022 SAG Awards full list of nominations:
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem
Benedict Cumberbatch
Andrew Garfield
Will Smith
Denzel Washington
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain
Olivia Colman
Lady Gaga
Jennifer Hudson
Nicole Kidman
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck
Bradley Cooper
Troy Kotsur
Jared Leto
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitriona Balfe
Cate Blanchett
Ariana DeBose
Kirsten Dunst
Ruth Negga
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
TELEVISION
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox
Billy Crudup
Kieran Culkin
Lee Jung-jae
Jeremy Strong
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston
Jung Ho-Yeon
Elisabeth Moss
Sarah Snook
Reese Withersoon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas
Brett Goldstein
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning
Sandra Oh
Jean Smart
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Murry Bartlett
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Ewan McGregor
Evan Peters
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Jennifer Coolidge
Cynthia Erivo
Margaret Qualley
Jean Smart
Kate Winslet
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
