This is Going to Hurt: viewers all notice same thing about episode four Spoiler alert!

The BBC's new medical comedy, This is Going to Hurt, continued with its fourth episode on Monday night and viewers all noticed the same thing about the episode.

The series, which is based on Adam Kay's best-selling novel, follows a fictionalised version of Adam as he tries to balance his personal life with his job as a junior doctor on a labour ward.

The latest instalment saw Adam's consultant, Mr Lockhart, throw him under the bus after deciding not to take the blame for his mistake amid Erika's complaint. Adam digs himself an even bigger hole after his attempt to convince Erika to withdraw the complaint backfires and her sister berates him.

Things take a dramatic turn, however, when Adam is forced to assist an emergency birth on the floor of A&E and ends up saving an expectant mother's life. When Erika's sister sees the incident play out, she agrees to drop the complaint. Meanwhile, Shruti questions whether she's cut out for the job.

While most viewers took to Twitter to praise the episode, some noticed that writer Adam Kay made a cameo in the episode, appearing as an angry cyclist who verbally abuses doctor Adam while he's driving to work.

The real Adam Kay makes a cameo in episode four

One person tweeted: "Did we just spy @amateuradam popping up on episode four of #thisisgoingtohurt?" while another added: "Did I just see @amateuradam sneak in a little cameo appearance in #ThisIsGoingToHurt episode four?"

Another viewer commented: "Omg, can’t believe I missed that THE Adam Kay played the cyclist at the start of episode four!"

Other fans also took to Twitter to applaud the emotional episode, with one person writing: "#ThisIsGoingToHurt I've just watched tonight's episode. It's difficult to watch in places but fantastic in others. The whole cast is brilliant," while another added: "I know I say it every week but #ThisIsGoingToHurt is remarkable. They weave so much into every episode. It’s brilliant."

Viewers praised the moving episode

A third fan hailed the episode the best of the series: "Smashing episode, best yet."

Many viewers also commented on the particularly touching scene that saw Adam carry out an emergency birth after an expectant mother collapses in A&E. One person wrote: "The A&E scene in episode four of #ThisIsGoingToHurt is incredibly moving. Beautifully written by @amateuradam and beautifully acted by Ben Whishaw."

Another fan added: "Episode four of #ThisIsGoingToHurt - the best episode so far. The lady who collapses in reception- what an amazing and moving piece of TV. The BBC at its very best. Absolutely love the whole series."

