Did you spot this royal family member in This is Going to Hurt?

The BBC's new comedy-drama, This is Going to Hurt, has gone down a storm with viewers ever since it premiered earlier this month.

The medical series, which is based on Adam Kay's best-selling memoir, has had viewers noticing the similarities between Adam's experiences in the NHS and their own. But one thing fans may not have noticed is the cameo from a member of the royal family.

Sophie Winkleman, also known as Lady Frederick Windsor, made an appearance in episode six of the series. Sophie is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of the Queen's first cousin, Prince Michael of Kent. She is also the half-sister of Strictly star Claudia Winkleman.

The actress featured in the penultimate episode of the show, starring as Kathleen, a patient at the posh private hospital that Adam works a shift at. *Spoiler Alert* When Kathleen starts to lose blood after giving birth, Adam discovers that the private hospital is not equipped to deal with the emergency and is forced to rush her to the NHS funded hospital to save her life.

Lady Frederick, 41, has appeared in many notable TV shows and films over the years. Viewers may recognise her for her role as Big Suze in Channel 4's sitcom, Peep Show, as well as for playing Lady Susan in the period drama Sanditon.

Sophie married Lord Frederick Windsor in 2009

US fans may know her as Zoey in the sitcom Two and a Half Men and as Margot in FX drama Trust. The actress has also featured in one episode of ITV's Endeavour as well as in Death in Paradise.

Sophie starred in period drama Sanditon

Sophie married Lord Frederick, 42, at Hampton Court Palace in 2009. The couple share two daughters, Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina, eight, and Isabella Alexandra May, six.

