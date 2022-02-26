Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reveals future on show after contract comes to an end He has been playing DI Neville Parker since 2020

Ralf Little has been a hit on Death in Paradise as detective DI Neville Parker and now, taking to Twitter, he has shared with his followers a statement regarding his future on the show following the conclusion of his third season on the Caribbean-based crime drama.

He wrote: "Thanks to everyone for watching @DeathInParadise series 11. It is a privilege to play Neville and lead this fantastic show, and it gives me great pleasure to confirm I'll be returning to Saint Marie for series 12."

Fans were naturally delighted and wasted no time in celebrating the good news. Replying to Ralf's tweet, one person wrote: "EXCELLENT NEWS!!!! You've been brilliant, the whole cast has been wonderful."

Another added: "This is wonderful news. I have adored Neville since he arrived and can't wait to see what's ahead for him," and a third said: "Yay! Neville is my favourite Inspector!"

Ralf previously revealed that his current contract was ending with series 11, causing fans to worry whether he would be staying on the show for another season, or bowing out.

Ralf has confirmed that he will be returning for series 12

Speaking on Saturday Kitchen earlier this month, he revealed: "It's just I have filmed the series that I was originally contracted to do. But there's no indication that they don't want me to go back, it hasn't been agreed yet."

The 42-year-old actor, who is also known for his roles in The Royle Family and Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, has been playing the show's lead detective since 2020. He took over from departing star Ardal O'Hanlon midway through the drama's ninth season after DI Jack Mooney decided to return to London.

Are you looking forward to more sunshine-filled murder mysteries?

Before Ardral, actors Ben Miller and Kris Marshall also occupied the role, with the death of Ben's character DI Richard Poole at the beginning of series three starting the tradition of changing detective every few series.

Sitting down with HELLO! to discuss the season 11 finale, Ralf revealed that it was one of his favourite episodes so far. Marvelling over the ongoing complex mysteries that the writers manage to piece together, he said: "It's funny isn't it, trying to think of a new setting for each murder, each puzzle, and they keep coming up with them. It looks amazing, the design of it was fantastic."

Asked whether he thinks Neville will find love next season following the exit of Josephine Jobert's character Florence Cassell, he said: "It would be nice, wouldn't it? Be wary of the detectives being too happy, if they're too happy there's nowhere else for them to go… but it would be really lovely. One thing Tim Key, our exec, loves winds me up about is that he never ever wants Neville to look too cool."

