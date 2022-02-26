Death in Paradise fans react as series 11 finale reveals huge twist for the Commissioner We didn't see this coming...

Death in Paradise wrapped up its 11th season with an unexpected twist for a major character - and we're still wrapping our head around it!

Following Neville's flying visit from his sister earlier this season, another character received a blast from the past as a prestigious chess match taking place on the island ended in murder. Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, played by Don Warrington, was surprised to see that his ex-wife, Maggie Harper, had returned to Saint Marie after many years away.

As viewers learn, she had been working as a journalist in London and had made the rare visit to interview the genius chess player who had come out of retirement after 30 years to take part in the tournament.

It's revealed that following the breakdown of her and Sewelyn's marriage, Maggie married another man named Stephen, who has recently died. As she tells him, ever since then, she has been tempted to return to the Caribbean to see if the Commissioner still had feelings for her.

However, a major bombshell is delivered at the end of the episode after Sewelyn and Maggie reignite their spark and spend the night together. Maggie decides to show Sewelyn a photo of her grown-up daughter Andrina, and from his reaction, many viewers are convinced that he was able to discern from the picture that she is his.

The Commissioner reunited with his ex-wife who delivered some shocking news

Taking to Twitter as the credits rolled, fans were left gobsmacked by the shocking revelation. As one said: "THE COMMISSIONER HAS A DAUGHTER!!? #DeathInParadise.” Another had more than a few burning questions, writing: "Right so Maggie has Selwyn's daughter and she never told him. How old is she? Does she know?"

However, some seasoned fans of the show were able to see the twist coming. "Omg I knew it!!! I knew when she mentioned her earlier #DeathInParadise that Maggie's daughter was Selwin's!!" another viewer wrote.

Someone else even got their predictions in for the show's next series, which is due to begin filming in Spring. They wrote: "Early prediction for the next series: the Commissioner's daughter is gonna show up, and she and Neville are gonna get together! It's written in the stars!"

It seems that viewers can perhaps expect to see Andrina make an appearance when the show returns for the Christmas special in December or season 12 next year. We can't wait!

