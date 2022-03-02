Forgotten star Nicola Walker and Sean Bean’s new show Marriage looks seriously good We’re so excited for this one

Every now and again a show comes along with such an amazing cast that you can't help but get seriously excited about it - and it looks like BBC’s upcoming show Marriage will have everyone talking.

The series is set to star Unforgotten star Nicola Walker, who is also known for her roles in Last Tango in Halifax and The Split, alongside Lord of the Rings and Game of Thrones star Sean Bean. The four-part drama follows a married couple Ian and Emma negotiating the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

The official synopsis reads: "We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship. Sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing."

Will you be watching?

The series also has a starry supporting cast, with Ragdoll star Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Mood actor Chantelle All starring as Jamie and Jessica respectively.

Chatting about the new project, Sean said: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.” Nicola added: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

Filming has now been completed

The director, Stefan Golaszewski, continued: “It's amazing to get to work with Sean and Nicola. They're actors of such depth, truth and warmth and I can't wait to go on this journey with them.”

Filming has now been completed and the show is set to air later this year, so watch this space!

