New BBC Three drama Mood is being compared to Fleabag - here's why Will you be watching?

Brand new BBC Three comedy-drama Mood is making its debut on Tuesday and has already got TV fans talking.

The series, which is written by, stars and even soundtracked by rising star Nicôle Lecky, has drawn comparison to Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag thanks to its no-holds-barred approach in depicting the messy, mixed-up world of protagonist Sasha. Want to know more? Check out the trailer below and keep reading for everything you need about Mood…

WATCH: Check out the trailer for new BBC Three drama Mood

What is Mood about?

The six-part series follows a 25-year-old singer and rapper named Sasha with dreams to make it big. When she splits from her boyfriend and gets kicked out of her family home, a chance meeting with a girl named Carly seemingly opens up a lucrative new world that might just help Sasha get what she wants.

The series will explore a number of interesting topics around social media

The drama began life as a one-woman play titled Superhoe that creator and star Nicôle performed at the Royal Court Theatre back in 2019, which also is why many people have drawn to comparisons to Fleabag which likewise started as a play.

Viewers can expect to see the series explore a number of interesting subjects, including the world of online influencers, sex work, hustle culture, colourism and homelessness and feature an original soundtrack from Nicole.

Who is in the cast of Mood?

Joining Nicole, who has previously appeared in the likes of Death In Paradise and Doctors, in the series are a number of faces that may be familiar to viewers. Brave New World star Lara Peake stars as Carly, Sasha's new friend and Hanna actress Mia Jenkins plays her younger sister Megan.

Lara Peake stars as Carly, Sasha's new friend in the drama

Meanwhile, Paul Kaye, who starred in Game of Thrones, plays her step-father Kevin opposite Years and Years actress Jessica Hynes who plays her mum.

When and where can I watch Mood?

Mood is set to premiere on BBC Three on Tuesday 1 March at 10.05pm and will air weekly in the same timeslot.

Following the first episode's release, the whole series will be available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, meaning those who want to binge-watch it in one session can do so to their heart's content!

