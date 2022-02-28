Call the Midwife bosses open up about series 11's 'dark' and emotional moments while filming The BBC drama recently wrapped its latest series

Call the Midwife might have finished for another year, but fans of the BBC drama are still not over the emotional rollercoaster that was series 11.

The most recent season, which finished last week, provided plenty of moving moments and nail-biting scenes, including a terrifying car crash – and it seems that show bosses, the cast and the crew had to find ways to provide light relief while filming.

Taking to the official Instagram account for the drama, the team opened up about the "dark" and "emotional" scenes the programme is often praised for.

Sharing a number of behind-the-scenes photos, they wrote: "Call the Midwife feels like one big family while filming - but over the course of the filming year, that family has a lot of very emotional and difficult scenes to do. This, we think, brings us that bit closer together - but it also adds to the giggling!"

The BBC programme shared these behind-the-scenes photos on social media

The caption continued: "There's is a lot that's dark and moving about the work we do - so the secret is to find the light when we can. If you haven't yet caught up with our highly-acclaimed Series 11, then you can do so by viewing it on BBC iPlayer."

It seems the production team and the stars of the show are also getting ready to begin filming series 12 and the Christmas special. "Meanwhile, we're all beginning to get ready for the filming of a brand new Series 12 and Christmas Special!!!! See you all soon," they wrote, adding: "Call the midwife returns with a new Christmas Special, and Series 12 in 2023 x."

It was previously announced back in April 2021 that the much-loved BBC drama had been renewed for not one but two additional series, meaning that it will be on air until at least 2024. Both seasons 12 and 13 will also come with a Christmas special, so there's plenty of Call the Midwife to look forward to.

