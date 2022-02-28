Viewers are saying the same thing after shocking Euphoria finale 

The Euphoria season two finale left fans in shock on Sunday night as it was finally revealed why Fezco didn’t make it to Lexi’s play while Maddy and Cassie’s relationship drama reached its peak, and Nate takes revenge against his dad. Warning, major spoilers ahead!

In the episode, Custer visits Fez and Ash to try and record a confession, which Faye manages to relate to the two brothers before placing the blame on Laurie. However, Ash is then killed while trying to help Fez to escape prison time, leaving Fez (and the viewers) in total shock - with many pointing out that one thing that Ash could have done to save himself.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Damn ash [expletive] DIED, fez never made it to the play and got ARRESTED, and rue still owes Lori $10k #Euphoria," while another added: "ASH ALL U HAD TO DO WAS WASH UR DAMN HANDS #Euphoria." A third person posted: "Sam Levinson watching us tweet that we’ll stop watching the show if Ash dies, knowing that s2e8 has already been recorded, edited and queued to air."

The second season was fraught with reports of tension behind the scenes, and Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate, opened up about filming, telling Variety: "We’re making movies, you know what I mean? I mean that in the broad sense, like this is filmmaking. And whilst you shouldn’t suffer, to me, there’s great value in working hard. And for every hour that I’ve personally put in on that set, I can see it when I watch the show, and I can feel it when I’m walking on the street and people love the show.

What did you think of the season finale?

"That’s always been my dream, and if I’m not on a set, I don’t know what I’m doing. So for me, working long hours is like the greatest joy. And they just they take care of us. That’s my family. If I’m working long hours, Sam’s working twice as long, Zendaya’s working three times as long. We’re all in it together.

