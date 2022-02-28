Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville reaches out to Paddington co-star Ukrainian President Zelenskyy The Downton Abbey star reached out to the President

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville has sent a message of thanks to the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who he had discovered voiced the role of Paddington for the Ukraine-version of the hit film.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue powerful message days after latest lawsuit revealed

Posting a video of the President voicing the character on Twitter, Hugh wrote: "Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear." On Instagram Stories, he added: "For those across the world who cherish the values of Paddington," along with a link to donate to Unicef.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hugh is best known for starring Downton Abbey

The Ukrainian President was a well-known actor and comedian before entering politics and even played a President in the TV show Servant of the People before being elected.

Hugh is just one of many famous faces who has appealed to the public to help as the conflict between armed groups and government forces in Ukraine is creating an increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis.

READ: What can you do to help Ukraine?

MORE: Strictly's Nikita Kuzmin inundated with support after sharing 'heartbreaking' post

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among those who have spoken out in a message that read: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same."

Hugh sent a message of support to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Prince William and Kate released their own message which read: "The message read: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.