Christine Lampard forced to apologise after Loose Women guest breaks show rules Singer Adam Lambert sent the show into chaos

Loose Women star Christine Lampard was forced to apologise after Adam Lambert let slip a swear word live on air.

MORE: Christine Lampard's tribute to husband Frank Lampard is seriously adorable

The singer, who has performed as rock band Queen's frontman since 2011, appeared on the show on Wednesday to talk about his new role as a judge on ITV's new singing show, Starstruck.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Chatting about his new gig, Adam explained how he related to the show's contestants as he recalled his time competing in American Idol in 2009, in which he came second place.

"I remember being in the [contestant's] position with American Idol. I remember being on stage and having people look at you and you have to be able to laugh it off and take the [expletive] out of yourself," he said before an awkward pause ensued.

Panellist Linda Robson then replied: "I don't think you were allowed to say that word, but never mind," which prompted the other presenters to erupt with laughter.

MORE: Loose Women fans left worried by Stacey Solomon's absence in International Women's Day campaign

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals how husband Eamonn Holmes makes her feel 'sexy'

"How hilarious is this that she's correcting you on this?" added Nadia Sawalha, pointing to Linda.

Christine was forced to apologise to viewers

Host of the show, Christine, then jokingly offered an alternative to the swear word: "Take the wee wee," before adding: "It's slightly different in an American accent isn't it? But we do apologise to anyone that was offended."

"Sorry!" exclaimed Adam.

Linda went on to quiz Adam about how he came to perform alongside Queen.

Adam Lambert appears on the judging panel for ITV's Starstruck

"When I was on American Idol, they were asked to perform in the finale. So, we met for the first time there and it did feel like something clicked. Then not very long after that, after I put out my first album and did my own solo tour, they came calling and said, 'We have this opportunity to perform at the EMAs, would you like to sing with us?'

"Of course, I picked up the phone and said yes but the minute I hung up, I went, 'Oh god, this is a big challenge. This is a lot,' because people out there are going to be tough on me but I'm up for a challenge."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.