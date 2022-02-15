Christine Lampard's tribute to husband Frank Lampard is seriously adorable The Loose Women host cosied up to Frank on holiday

Christine Lampard and husband Frank Lampard are one of the most likable couples in showbiz, and their latest photo certainly proves it.

The Loose Women presenter, 43, shared a sweet tribute to the new Everton manager to mark Valentine's Day, posting a previously unseen photograph of the couple on holiday together. It's plain to see the love between the pair in the snap, which was taken on a hotel balcony and shows them laughing as they pose arm-in-arm. Christine looked beautiful in a blue Bardot sundress while Frank was rocking a plain white T-shirt.

Referencing how far they've come as a couple since they first met in 2009, Christine – who raises young children Patricia and Freddie with the former Chelsea star – wrote: "Happy Valentines @franklampard we couldn't love you more." Aww!

The loving message was met by an influx of adoring comments from fans, with close pal Tamzin Outhwaite commenting: "Ahhhh such a beautiful couple, inside and out."

One football fan commented: "Super Frank! We love him too," while another shared: "Wishing you both all the very best." A third branded the duo a "match made in heaven" – and it certainly seems so!

Christine shared a sweet message for husband Frank Lampard

Christine met Frank, also 43, at the Pride of Britain back in 2009, before tying the knot in a beautiful winter wedding in 2015. They have since welcomed two children together; three-year-old Patricia and Freddie, nearly one.

The TV star is also step-mum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 14, and Luna, 16, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

The couple share children Patricia and Freddie

Last month, the pair celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with a trip to Christine's native Belfast where they marked the occasion with close friends and family.

Lorraine host Christine recently admitted that both her mother, Mina, and sister, Nicola, accompanied her during her very first date with Frank.

Everton manager Frank is a doting dad to their kids

Speaking on Loose Women, Christine revealed her mum and sister were staying with her at the time Frank phoned her to set up a date, and the football legend gallantly invited the whole family along.

She giggled: "And we all went! We had the best laugh. And my sister said she knew then and there that we were meant to be - she said it at our wedding. So bring the family along, let them tick all the boxes and it's done. It works!"

