Loose Women fans left worried by Stacey Solomon's absence in International Women's Day campaign Fans questioned the star's whereabouts in the comments

ITV daytime's female presenters looked incredible as they posed together for a photo to celebrate International Women's Day.

The accomplished stars joined forces to mark the special occasion in a photo shared by ITV as well as This Morning star Holly Willoughby.

The presenter shared the photo to Instagram, which shows herself surrounded by Loose Women stars as well as Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins.

She captioned the image: "Daytime x International Woman’s Day … after two years apart this felt incredible…"

Fans soon took to the comments to question the whereabouts of Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon, who is absent from the snap.

One person commented: "Where is Stacey Solomon though, is she ok?" while another added: "Where is @staceysolomon?"

A third person wrote: "Lovely photo but you're missing one of the best women that is Stacey Solomon. Then it would be complete."

Fans will be glad to know that there is a very simple explanation for the singer's absence from the photo. An ITV representative said: "Stacey was still on maternity leave when the shoot took place."

Stacey and her partner Joe Swash welcomed their first daughter and second baby together on 4 October last year, Stacey's 32nd birthday. The presenter announced the news on Instagram with an adorable set of photos of the newborn. She captioned it: "She’s here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you."

Stacey returned to work three months later and addressed her short maternity leave on Instagram. Posting an adorable photo of her feeding her newborn, she read out a question from a fan that asked why her maternity leave was only three months long.

She replied: "So many of you are messaging me, I know it's not long enough. I could be in this bubble forever.

"But I've got one of those weird jobs and you never know if you're going to get work or not and nothing is guaranteed, so you've just got to make the most of any opportunity that comes along.

"Also a lot of my contracts are 12 months that I squeezed into nine months so I could have the three months off and I don't think I could squeeze them into any less."

