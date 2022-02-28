Ruth Langsford reveals how husband Eamonn Holmes makes her feel 'sexy' The Loose Women star opened up on the show

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has opened up about how her husband Eamonn Holmes makes her "feel sexy", even when she doesn't necessarily feel it herself.

While chatting on the latest edition of the ITV lunchtime show on Monday, the former This Morning presenter told her fellow panellists that her husband is very complimentary of her.

WATCH: Eamonn and Ruth's romantic love story

Ruth joined her fellow panellists Coleen Nolan, Carol McGiffin and Kelle Bryan in a discussion that asked, 'Is it harder to feel sexy with age?'

When Coleen asked the broadcaster if she felt sexy, she responded: "Not all the time. I think if you have a partner that makes you feel sexy.

"Eamonn's always very complimentary, even though I'm bigger than I was and I don't always feel great about my body but he'll always be very complimentary."

Ruth revealed that Eamonn makes her feel "sexy"

This isn't the first time that Ruth has gushed about her husband publicly. Back in 2017, she told the Daily Mail that Eamonn's sensitivity towards his ex-wife and children at the start of their relationship made her love him even more. "I thought it spoke volumes about the sort of man he was, the sort of father he was and the integrity he had," she said. "It made me love him more, not less."

Eamonn has also opened up about their relationship in the past. Telling HELLO! back in 2010 at their wedding, the GB News host said: "I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire.

Eamonn and Ruth on their wedding day in 2010

"She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife," he added.

While the pair no longer front This Morning together, they are still one of TV's most loved couples.

