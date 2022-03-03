Downton Abbey film set caught in huge fire – get the details The film set is located in West Yorkshire

A film set used to shoot scenes for Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders and more has been caught in a huge fire. The location, which is a mill complex named Dalton Mills in Keighley, West Yorkshire, was ablaze on Thursday and saw multiple fire and rescue services called out, according to the BBC.

MORE: Peaky Blinders fans left 'sobbing' as they praise 'beautiful' tribute to Helen McCrory

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said 20 pumps were brought to the scene to tackle the flames, but the source of the fire is not yet known. They also took to Twitter advise local residents to stay away and keep windows closed due to the smoke.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Downton Abbey's second movie, A New Era, is out so soon

BBC Look North reporter Cathy Killick was at the scene and said: "There is very thick smoke mixing immediately with thick fog. Every now and then we can see a bright orange flare shooting from the roof of the mill.

"You can smell it on the valley side of the town, where people are gathering to look down into Keighley and onto the site of the fire."

MORE: Downton Abbey star to lead major new series – and it's out sooner than you think

MORE: Peaky Blinders: all the new and returning stars appearing in season six

Dalton Mills featured in the Downton Abbey feature film

The building is most recognisable perhaps as being the location for filming series one of BBC period drama, Peaky Blinders, which recently returned for its sixth series. However, according to the locations website, the site has been used to many more TV titles including The Great Train Robbery and Gunpowder.

The Grade II listed building has been used for plenty of well-known shows and films

Photo credit: Dalton Mills

Dalton Mills was also used as one of the locations to shoot the Downton Abbey feature film which was released in 2019. It's not known if scenes from the upcoming sequel, titled Downton Abbey: A New Era, were also filmed at the site.

The website reads: "It is able to accommodate on site production offices and workshops and has suitable parking for facilities vehicles.

"Dalton Mills is building a strong reputation as a filming location, thanks to its diverse range of industrial spaces, which offer an historic industrial backdrop as well as set build space, making it ideally suited to period dramas."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.