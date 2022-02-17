Downton Abbey's Allen Leech has taken to Instagram to share his praise for his co-stars, Michelle Dockery and Michael Fox for their latest music project.

The actor, who is known and adored for his role as Tom Branson in the period drama, shared a photo of Michelle and Michael posing for their cover photo for their new single, Calming Storm.

Allen was clearly proud of his Downton co-stars, and wrote in the caption: "It's only two of my favourite people who just happen to have the most wondering voices, songwriting abilities, can play loads of instruments, really good dancers…

"Well, Michelle is a really good dancer… and Michael eh, Michael, Michael is a good really strong swimmer!" In another part of the post, Allen added: "But this song is beautiful!"

After becoming firm friends during filming, Michelle, who plays Lady Mary Crawley in Downton, and Michael, who plays Andrew Parker, soon discovered their shared passion for music. Connecting immediately, both on voice and guitar, the actor's started playing regularly as a duo.

Allen wrote this sweet tribute to his co-stars on his Instagram

In addition to their new song, which is out now, the pair have signed a record deal with Decca to release their first EP, The Watching Silence, due for release on 6 May. Their first-ever official public show will shortly follow at Omeara London on 6 June.

Meanwhile, the actors will all be reuniting on screen soon as the follow-up movie is due for release in cinemas in April. Fans were delighted when the brand new trailer was released this week and dropped plenty of hints of what's in store for the new film.

The Crawley family discover, to their surprise, that Violet has "come into possession" of a villa in the south of France, thanks to her previous acquaintance with a mysterious man. Violet is keen to fly over her family to the idyllic location, despite them being confused as to how this has come about.

In one part, Violet tells her family, with her favoured sharp wit: "And to that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past!" We cannot wait!

