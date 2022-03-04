New Girl star Jake Johnson to star in risqué new drama - details Nick Miller, Nick Miller, from the streets of Chicago...to 70s LA!

New Girl star Jake Johnson is set to star in a new HBO Max series, and we think it looks amazing! Minx is set to air on HBO Max in the US (TBC in the UK) and follows a passionate journalist, Joyce, who teams up with a publisher to create an erotic magazine for women.

The official synopsis for the ten-part series reads: "MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce, an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women."

WATCH: Jake Johnson stars in The Minx

The series is set to air from Thursday 17 March in weekly installments, and fans are already praising the show, with one writing: "HBO max shows getting too good... y r u not available in Asia also jake johnson revival I'm ready," while another added: "What you think I'm illiterate or something' Jake Johnson nation we are BACK like we never left." A third person tweeted: "I will be watching for 70’s era Jake Johnson looks, apologies in advance."

Will you be watching Minx?

Jake rose to stardom by playing Nick Miller in the hit sitcom New Girl, and previously opened up about potentially returning to the beloved show one day.

He told Elite Daily: "Hannah Simone and I were texting two nights ago. Zooey and I still text. All the guys and I are on a text chain. Everybody's still linked up, so I would be surprised if there's not some sort of a thing at some point where everybody comes back."

