7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix’s selection of TV shows and documentary just keeps getting better and better, and the upcoming selection for March might be one of their most exciting months yet! From an eerie Toni Collette drama to the second series of a very highly anticipated risqué period drama, here are our top choices for Netflix in March…

Pieces of Her

Toni Collette stars in this new drama following Andy Oliver and her mother, Laura. After a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family. Intriguing!

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts

Alice is in her mid-thirties and still single, working for a TV network and watching as her ex-boyfriend Carlo is set to be wed and about to become a father. However, when a new creative director, Davide, joins her TV network to put everyone to the test, Alice’s life begins to change when she meets Tio, an actor on the network’s flagship soap opera and self-professed astrological guru, who will soon become her personal “astrological guide for broken hearts”.

Once Upon a Time... Happily Never After

Loved Once Upon a Time? Get ready for another fantasy adventure, this time set to music! The musical series follows two lovers who were tragically separated and must find each other in another life to break the spell that fell on the eccentric town where they lived. The arrival of two tourists will put at risk the only possibility they have of breaking the enchantment.

Last One Standing

Love a comedy show? Check out this new Japanese talk show hosted by comedy duo Chidori. In the series, 24 comedians and talents will engage in talk battles in order to move on to the next stage. Somewhat unscripted with plenty of laughs, be sure to keep this one on your watchlist.

The Andy Warhol Diaries

From the one and only Ryan Murphy, this six-part series looks at the life of artist Andy Warhol’s journey through his own posthumously published diaries. The synopsis reads: "Beginning with his childhood in Pittsburgh, the series traces Warhol’s almost unbelievably diverse journey fluidly moving between mediums and through eras as an artist —both revered and reviled — director, publisher, TV producer, scene maker, celebrity and much more.

"While he was a larger-than-life figure, Warhol was intensely private regarding his personal life. This series truly reveals much about the very complex man through his own words — often in his own voice through the use of cutting-edge AI techniques— and those who worked, created, and played alongside him from the subversive to the mainstream, from John Waters to Rob Lowe."

Bad Vegan

Another scammer documentary? Sign us up! In this one, a celebrity restaurateur once hailed as the queen of vegan cuisine becomes a fugitive when she goes on the run with a man who cons her out of a fortune.

Bridgerton

At long last, we about to be treated to another season of this deliciously risqué period drama following the Bridgerton family. This time, the story will focus on the family patriarch, Anthony Bridgerton, as he becomes determined to find a wife.

