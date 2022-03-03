Endeavour season nine: everything we know about show's return so far Get the details on season nine

Endeavour graced our screens back in 2021, and naturally now we couldn’t be more excited for more adventures of Endeavour Morse and Fred Thursday. But is the show coming back for season nine, and what can fans expect? Here's everything you need to know…

Will Endeavour return for season nine?

Although the show has yet to be commissioned for another season, we think it’s a safe bet to expect that it will be back for season nine. Speaking about the show, the creator Russell Lewis previously told Radio Times: "Every year, we had to wait – certainly to begin with – to see if we were going again. So we always finished the series at a place that was satisfactory if we never came back […] if force majeure had happened, if any of us had been struck by lightning, we could have left it there."

IHeartBritishTV also revealed that they had spotted a casting notice for season nine, so it looks like it is most definitely on the cards! The casting notice reportedly said that the new season will begin filming in May 2022 in Buckinghamshire, so watch this space!

Shaun opened up about when the show might finish

When will Endeavour finish?

Although the show is hugely popular with viewers, there has been plenty of chat about the show's endgame. Teasing his thoughts on continuing the series, Shaun Evans previously explained: "This is our story and we shouldn't be staying at the party too long.

"It’s difficult because it's like planning your own funeral. Why would I not want to be earning this money? Why would I not want to be hanging out with these people who I love? But you have to be strict [because] we shouldn't be milking it."

Will you be watching season nine?

Russell added: "I'll do it for as long as they want me to, but I do know how it ends. We wouldn't want to get to the point where you can see the join [of the two shows], I think we'll bow out long before that."

