Outlander season six first reactions are in - and fans are all saying the same thing Warning, some spoilers for episode one of the new season below!

Pour a wee dram of whisky and bring out the journeycake, Droughtlander is finally over! After a two year wait, Outlander season six is here.

Well, sort of. A select number of superfans were lucky enough to catch a special preview screening of the opening episode of the new season of the smash-hit Starz drama on Thursday evening ahead of its worldwide release on Sunday 6 March 2022. Taking to Reddit to give their verdict on the first episode, titled Echoes, delighted viewers were full of praise and could hardly contain their excitement for the rest of the season.

One wrote: "Lots of thoughts right now! What a busy episode, suffers a little for the pain of having to reintroduce some characters/plots, but overall I think it's an excellent start to what's sure to be an action-packed season!"

Someone else simply said: "First reaction: that was SO DARK!" and a third agreed, writing: "They really went there! I need a week to recover from that voice-over at the end alone."

Fans have shared their thoughts about the first episode of season six

Are you looking forward to reuniting with the residents of Fraser's Ridge? While season six will see the return of some of the show's most-loved stars - including Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin, to name just a few - it will also welcome some new faces.

Award-winning Chernobyl star Mark Lewis Jones will be playing Tom Christie, who is a fellow ex-Ardsmuir prisoner like Jamie. Season six will see him travel to Fraser's Ridge looking for a place to settle with his family. Merlin's Alexander Vlahos and newcomer Jessica Reynolds will be playing his two children, Allan and Malva.

Readers familiar with Diana Gabaldon's series of novels which the show is based on, will certainly know how much the Christies' arrival impacts life at the ridge.

