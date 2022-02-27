1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were 'bawling' while reading the 'heartbreaking' finale script

1883 stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have revealed that they both broke down in tears while reading the "devastating" script for the finale.

Speaking to Variety ahead of the final episode of the series, the married couple opened up about how they were "bawling" as they took turns to read the scripts for episodes nine and ten to each other.

"When we got the final two, we literally couldn’t read them to each other because we were crying so much — I mean, ugly, boohoo crying," said Tim. "I was a blubbering idiot. It was just so well-written, so devastating and heartbreaking, but at the same time, so on point and poignant for what ‘Yellowstone’ turned out to be. It just gives you all the reasons in the world why they fight so hard for that land and why their family fights so hard to keep what they have. It just made perfect sense."

Faith explained that when she handed her husband the final script for him to take over, he struggled to read it. "He couldn’t read it because he was bawling," she said. "It took me about an hour to read it to him because most of the time, I couldn’t catch my breath I was crying so hard."

The actress, who plays Margaret Dutton opposite Tim's James Dutton in the Paramount+ series, also added that upon reading the final script, she thought it was "one of the most incredible stories we’ve ever read".

Tim opened up about his and Faith's close bond with Isabel

Speaking about forming a bond with their on-screen daughter, Isabel May, Tim revealed that the trio spent "a lot of time together" due to COVID restrictions. "We couldn’t go out to dinners, we couldn’t go out anywhere else except stay at home," he recalled. "So we got to spend a lot of time together, talking and having a good time. We had karaoke nights. My daughters were there a lot, who are all around Isabel’s age, so they spent a lot of time with her as well.

"Then she was over at our house hanging out, spending time with them. So we just really all got to know each other very closely."

Fans are eagerly waiting to discover Elsa's fate

Season one of the Western drama comes to a close on Sunday night, which will reveal Elsa's fate. The Dutton daughter was left fighting for her life in the penultimate episode after being shot with an arrow following a misunderstanding with some Native Americans.

