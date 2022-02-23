Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe's spark sizzles off the screen in unearthed clip Check out the duo playing Claire and Jamie Fraser for the first time ...

There's no denying that Outlander's Claire and Jamie Fraser are one of the hottest couples on television today. And as their first-ever chemistry read proves, Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe, have always had an undeniable spark - so much so that Caitríona landed the role after filming the joint screen test!

Some die-hard Outlander fans may already be familiar with the clip, which has been circulating social media for some time now, but for the uninitiated, here it is in all its glory. Just remember to pick your jaw off the floor afterwards…

WATCH: Outlander's Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe have insane chemistry in first screen test

As executive producer Ron Moore explains in the clip, at the time Sam had already been cast as Jamie, while Caitríona was still auditioning to play the role of Claire. "We really felt that Cait was probably going to be the one, but this was the final moment, this was when she literally sealed the deal and got the show," he said.

"They've already got the shorthand of their characters and there is definitely on-camera chemistry between the two. After the scene was over, we just kind of kept the tape running a little bit," he continued.

Caitríona and Sam have had undeniable on-screen chemistry since their very first meeting

"We just wanted to see them a little bit more relaxed and sort of interacting," he explained. "You can see that they're sort of awkwardly aware that the camera is still running, but nonetheless, there is enough spontaneity and genuine affection and good humour between the two of them that it spoke volumes about their potential relationship."

Outlander's Claire and Jamie Fraser are one of the hottest couples on television today

Caitríona has also recently opened up about her audition process for the hit time-travel drama, which returns to screens for its highly-anticipated sixth season in March. Appearing on the podcast Awards Chatter, the 42-year-old actress revealed that she was convinced she hadn't got the role after being given very little to work with.

"My manager had sent me this two or three-line logline and was like, 'Here, tape this audition,'" the Belfast star said. "It was such a thinly drawn description of the role, of the character. It was basically 'a nurse.' There was no personality description. I think it was, 'a nurse, 1940s.' It was literally two lines."

However, Caitríona managed to impress Outlander bosses anyway and was soon invited to do a chemistry read with Sam just a month before filming for the pilot was due to commence - and the rest, they say, is history!

