Outlander fans are all doing the same thing after season six premiere Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star in the series

Outlander is back! The highly anticipated season six of the Starz show made its debut on Sunday 6 March, finally drawing the Droughtlander to a welcomed close.

The new episode saw Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe make their long-awaited returns to our screens as Jamie and Claire Fraser - and fans are all doing the same thing after watching the first instalment.

WATCH: Have you seen the new episode yet?

Fans wasted no time getting stuck in to the season premiere upon its release on Sunday, but it appears that one viewing wasn't enough for some of the show's lovers, who have been rewatching the episode.

One person took to Twitter, writing: "Watching for the second time #Outlander," while another added: "I watched #Outlander last night. Yes! I will watch it again today."

Commenting on Caitríona's tweet about the show's debut, which read: "Who's watched????", a third fan tweeted: "Question is: how many times?!"

Fans have been rewatching the first episode of season six

Other viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the episode after absorbing the compelling premiere. One person wrote: "Watched. Dark and moody. Most surprising storyline for me was Fergus and Marsali. The writing is superb. This is going to be a dark ride on the Ridge. But it’s #Outlander, it will never disappoint so can’t wait for episode two #CaitrionaBalfe is a freak of nature. Her performance stuns."

A second fan added: "I just watched it and I'm still impacted. I cried, smiled, was moved by every scene and its details, feelings that only Outlander brings me. Thank you for coming back! The best series of life. I love it so much. You are the best. Congratulations!!!!" while a third praised the series: "Bravo @Outlander_STARZ! The premiere episode of #Outlander season six was intriguing, engaging, tense, a thrilling start to an exciting season. Well done all, so many storylines woven into 81 brilliant minutes."

Fans praised Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe's performances

Another fan also applauded Sam for his performance as Jamie in the opening episode: "Can we have a standing ovation for @SamHeughan's powerful performance in episode one of season six, PLEASE!"

Outlander is available to watch on all Starz platforms.

