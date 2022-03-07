Love is Blind stars Kyle and Deepti appear to confirm relationship in new post - details The Love is Blind stars were fan favourites on the Netflix show

Love is Blind stars Deepti Vampati and Kyle Abrams have appeared to confirm that they are indeed dating following speculation after the pair admitted that they had grown very close at the reunion show.

Sharing a snap of the cast at the reunion, Deepti captioned the snap: "Oh, but I did find love," accompanied by a black love heart. While she of course could be referring to the new friends she had made, or self-love, it was Kyle's response that had us looking at wedding hats!

Deepti’s fellow contestant, who was also single after his relationship with Shaina didn’t work out, commented: "Did you?" which received over 16,000 likes. One fan replied: "@kyleabrams10 I love this! You both deserve it so much!" Another person added: "Did you see the end of the reunion? It all makes sense. They should have been together all along. Love them both!" A third person wrote: "Y’all deserve it!!! So happy for you both."

Deepti was previously engaged to Shake

Deepti opened up about their relationship to Elite Daily, explaining: "Kyle and I, we are figuring it out. Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods]."

Deepti and Kyle have hinted that they are seeing each other

Kyle also spoke about his feelings for Deepti during the reunion episode, telling her: "I should have tried harder for you. I mean, I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry. ... I love her. She's the best."

