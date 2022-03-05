Love is Blind star warned not to marry partner off-camera in shock revelation The Love is Blind Reunion episode revealed what happened to the couples

Love is Blind star Deepti Vempati has opened up about her decision not to marry her then-partner, Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee, on the show - admitting that off-camera, several of her co-stars warned her to say 'no' at the altar.

Revealing all at the Love is Blind Reunion, Deepti admitted that the other women in the show alongside Shayne and Jarrette privately told her that Shake was saying unkind things behind her back, explaining: "I definitely heard from the girls and Shayne and Jarrette. They've all warned me that this is not a person you should marry because he's talking about you this way behind your back.

"I didn't know the extent of how he was talking to me or about me. But he was straightforward with me, 'I'm not physically attracted you.' Listen, I don't give a [expletive] if you're not. But if you care about somebody and you're supposedly their friend, you do not disrespect them on national [expletive] TV."

Deepti opened up about the show

Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosts the show with her husband, Nick, revealed her shock at Shake's attitude towards the series, saying: "There are shows where they are based on their looks and if they have a connection. But what I'm saying is you need to open your heart to a bigger picture.

What did you think of the reunion episode?

"Because at the end of the day, what if [your wife is] [hurt] in an accident? What if she gains weight? What if she loses her hair, legs and her arms? Are you not going to love her anymore? I hope to God if I'm mangled, […] [my husband] stands by my side. And I know he will because he loves me for me.

"So the problem I have, Shake, is that you sat there and berated every single one of these women physically and then went through the process with this beautiful soul, [Deepti], over here all because you wanted someone that you wanted to [expletive]. Not fall in love with."

Shake has posted several memes on Instagram since the episode aired, claiming that he was simply being honest on the show. What did you think?

