Love is Blind's Nick Lachey reveals if he and wife Vanessa would have found love in the pods - exclusive Are you enjoying season two of the Netflix reality show?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey didn't blindly fall in love in a social experiment, but the 98 Degrees singer thinks they could have on Love Is Blind.

The married couple serve as the hosts of the hit Netflix series, which sees singles enter pods and get engaged sight unseen. "People ask me all the time, 'Do you think you would have found Vanessa in the pods?' I actually do," Nick told HELLO! while promoting Eggo's Daylight Savings Waffle Giveaway.

WATCH: Love Is Blind's Nick Lachey on whether he'd have found love with wife Vanessa on the show

"She and I are so much alike in a lot of ways. I think we would have connected because we want the same things and we think the same way. And I really truly believe if we had been a part of the show, we would have found each other," the Alter Ego judge said of his spouse who leads the cast of NCIS: Hawai'i.

Love Is Blind debuted in 2020 and returned for its long-awaited second season earlier this month. For Nick, the best part about co-hosting with his wife is "getting to spend time together."

Nick hosts the show alongside his wife Vanessa Lachey

The pair had already decided they wanted to host together when Netflix approached them with the show. "We thought it was such a unique concept and it actually spoke to us because when we first started dating, she was in New York. I was in LA. We didn't really see each other that much. It was a lot of long phone conversations, like just learning everything we possibly could about each other," Nick recalled.

The couple have been married since 2011 and now share three children

"I think it was really important for us building our relationship and getting to know each other and knowing, 'Hey, you want the same things as me.' And we know each other really, really well before we let all the kind of pressures seep in and that's what we want from these couples on Love Is Blind," he added.

"You know, fall in love for the right reasons, and then we introduce the physical, and then we introduce family and friends and living together, cohabitating together and all those things, but you can always again fall back on that foundation."

Vanessa joins her husband on the show as co-host

Nick and Vanessa tied the knot in 2011 and have since welcomed three children: daughter Brooklyn, 7, and sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5. Last summer, the family moved to Hawaii, where the actress is filming the NCIS spinoff. With Vanessa having early calls, Nick has another role these days: the "morning dad."

"I'm the morning dad who gets them up, dressed, makes sure their lunches are packed, makes sure the breakfast is done and hopefully gets them to school on time. So that's been my role," he shared.

Nick has teamed up with Eggo to give away one million free waffles to parents the day after Daylight Savings. "I'm a parent of three small kids, so Eggo has been a very, very crucial part of my life for years now. So when I was approached about this I said, 'Man, there's never been a more authentic and organic thing for me to speak about than this,'" he said. "I mean the morning struggle is real."

