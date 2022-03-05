Which couples from Love is Blind season two are still together? The reunion episode revealed all...

The Love is Blind reunion episode dropped on Friday, giving viewers an insight into how the six couples who got engaged on the show have been faring since the truly wild second season of the Netflix social experiment came to a close.

However, there's only one thing we really want to know: which couples are still together and which ones have called it a day? Keep reading for everything we know about which couples are still going strong from Love Is Blind season two - including those who never made it to the altar.

Shayne and Natalie

It's fair to say that Shayne and Natalie had their share of ups and downs throughout the season, and their wedding day was no different. While 32-year-old real estate broker Shayne and 29-year-old consulting manager Natalie did make it to the altar, due to a massive fight the night before, they did not exchange vows.

Shayne and Natalie

As Natalie revealed during the reunion special, the fight - during which Shayne said she was the "worst thing" to ever happen to him - was something of a wake-up call that the pair had big issues they needed to work through. During the reunion, the pair also revealed they did attempt to date for a while after the camera stopped rolling but are now no longer together.

Nick and Danielle

Nick and Danielle were fairly solid from the start, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the couple remain happy and together today. In the lead up to their wedding, there were some doubts and fears between the pair - mainly regarding Danielle's moving into Nick's apartment along with her cat and drum set - but as Nick gushed after their nuptials: "It all worked out the way it was supposed to, and that means I'm a married man. We have 50-some-odd years together and I can't wait."

Nick and Danielle

The couple revealed during the reunion episode that over the Christmas holidays, Nick's uncle surprised her with a family wedding ring. "It felt like I was proposed to all over again," Danielle said.

Shaina and Kyle

Despite getting engaged, Shaina and Kyle never made it down the aisle. They called it quits during their engagement period after some of the issues that first cropped up in the pods proved insurmountable, including their very different religious views. While Shaina is a devout Christian, Kyle considers himself an atheist and Shaina felt that she was compromising "her relationship with God" by dating someone who did not share her views.

Shaina and Kyle

Kyle dropped a huge bombshell during the reunion episode when he admitted that he felt he should have proposed to Deepti in the pods instead of Shaina. "I wish I saw what was right in front of me," he said, referring to his spark with Deepti. "That's my biggest regret."

Abhishek and Deepti

Deepti pulled the plug on her relationship with Abhishek (aka Shake) at the alter, telling the 33-year-old vet and house DJ that she was choosing herself instead of him. Viewers were hardly surprised, and some may have sighed a breath of relief, given the fact Shake had made it pretty clear that he was not attracted to Deepti despite hitting it off in the pods.

Abhishek and Deepti

At the reunion, Deepti admitted that other women in the show had privately told her that Shake was saying unkind things behind her back, which resulted in her decision to cut things off. Meanwhile, Shake doubled down on his sexist and sizeist comments, which caused host Vanessa Lachey to call him out for "berating every single one of these women physically".

Mallory and Salvador

Salvador shocked viewers when he told Mallory on their wedding day that he loved her but could not marry her. Despite exchanging heartfelt vows, when it came sealing the deal with an 'I do', Sal appeared visibly upset and instead said: "I cannot. I feel like I just need more time."

Mallory and Salvador

Like Shayne and Natalie, the pair did decide to keep working on their relationship after the ceremony but ultimately moved on. As they revealed during the reunion, they are no longer together.

Jarrette and Iyanna

Jarrette and Iyanna are the only other couple who got married in season two of the show, although, as fans will know, their course of love did not run as smoothly as it could have done. Iyanna was not Jarrette's first choice, with the 32-year-old project manager first proposing to Mallory in the pods, and issues arose when the gang all met face-to-face at the pre-honeymoon trip to Mexico.

Jarrette and Iyanna

Fans will be happy to hear that despite their very different lifestyles, Jarrette and Iyanna have remained married. Speaking during the reunion, Iyanna said the two have found a healthy balance between going out and staying in.

"We've been finding our balance. We're hyperaware that we're very different — he's extremely extroverted," she said. "This will always be something that we have to deal with, because we're so different. But we have similar values and similar goals."

