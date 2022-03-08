ITV's Our House: viewers have same reaction to episode one Spoilers for episode one ahead!

ITV's latest thriller, Our House, made its debut on Monday night and viewers have all had the same reaction to the opening episode.

The series stars Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton as estranged couple Bram and Fi Lawson. When Fi returns home one day to find her house has been sold and a new couple moving in, she insists a mistake has been made as events continue to spiral out of control.

WATCH: Did you enjoy the first episode?

The first instalment of the compelling drama saw a panicked Fi scrambling to find her husband and two children after she returned home one day to discover a new couple had moved into their home.

Viewers watched as flashbacks from the couple's relationship revealed that Bram had been unfaithful to Fi in recent years and the couple had decided to separate. Having settled on a nesting arrangement where the children remain in the family home and the parents take turns living in a shared flat, Fi and Bram seemed to be adjusting to their new co-parenting roles when the episode ended on a huge cliffhanger.

After receiving a call from Fi telling him to stop by the family house on his way back to their shared flat from a work function, Bram, eager to reconcile his relationship with Fi, gets in the car after drinking alcohol - a bad idea considering he is already banned from driving.

The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger

He begins to drive erratically and overtakes a slow driver, who immediately overtakes him again. As he pulls up alongside the other driver on the wrong side of the road, another car comes towards him from the other direction and veers off the road to avoid a crash. In the final scene, Bram pulls over and gets out of his car to see an overturned vehicle at the side of the road. Has he caused a crash?

Viewers were quick to take to Twitter to praise the gripping episode. One person wrote: "Hooked by the first episode of #OurHouse. @Tuppence and @martin_compston on excellent form," while another added: "What a cracking start to #OurHouse on ITV. @martin_compston and @Tuppence fantastic as Bram and Fi and book is being done justice so far."

Viewers praised the compelling episode

However, it seemed that many viewers couldn't wait to find out what happened to Bram at the end of episode one and took to ITV Hub to binge-watch the rest of the series.

One person tweeted: "Stuck home with covid so just binge-watched all four episodes of #OurHouse. Absolutely fantastic!! Gripped from the start. Is there nothing you can't turn your hand to @martin_compston?" while another added: "Just binge-watched @itv #OurHouse, it was truly fantastically gripping stuff!"

A third person commented: "WOW WOW WOW, I have just stayed up and binge-watched #OurHouse so many twists indeed. @martin_compston never fails to disappoint. 10/10 best drama hands down I have watched in a long time."

Our House continues on ITV on Tuesday 8 March at 9pm. All four episodes are available on ITV Hub.

