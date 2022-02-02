Martin Compston shares first look at exciting new drama - and Vicky McClure has the best reaction Will you be watching Our House?

We can't wait to see Line of Duty star Martin Compston and Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton's new ITV drama Our House hit screens - and it seems we're not alone!

The upcoming series will see the duo play a couple going through a messy split. After first-look photos of the series were released this week, Martin shared several with his Instagram followers. "Our House coming soon to @itv…," he captioned the post which his close friend and Line of Duty co-star Vicky McClure was quick to respond to.

Taking to the comment section, she threw her full support behind the new drama, enthusiastically writing: "Canny wait mate!" followed by a smiling face emoji and kiss.

Martin was delighted with her response and wrote back: "Thanks mate," along with a sweet kissing emoji.

Martin's latest role is in new ITV drama Our House

We're looking forward to the new drama just as much as Vicky and can't wait to see the Steve Arnott actor in the upcoming series. He will take on the role of Bram, opposite Tuppence, who will play his estranged wife, Fiona.

They will be joined by a number of familiar faces to TV fans, including Whitechapel star Rupert Penry-Jones, Honour's Buket Komur and Weruche Opia, who viewers will recognise from her role in Michaela Coel's I May Destroy You.

Martin and Downton Abbey star Tuppence Middleton will play a warring couple

The series is based on Louise Candlish's best-selling novel by the same name and follows the character of Fiona, who arrives home one day to strangers moving themselves into her house.

As the synopsis from ITV reads: "With all her family's possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there's been a huge mistake and insists her home isn't for sale. With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can't reach estranged husband, Bram.

"As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has also disappeared."

