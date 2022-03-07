Meet the cast of ITV's gripping new thriller Our House Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton star in the series

ITV's latest gripping drama, Our House, stars Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton as an estranged couple, Bram and Fi, whose marital home is sold without their knowledge.

But who else is in the cast? Read on to discover which familiar faces also feature in the drama, and where you've seen them before…

ITV's Our House cast

Martin Compston

Scottish actor Martin Compston stars as Bram Lawson in the series, Fiona's estranged husband.

Martin rose to fame with his role as Steve Arnott in the BBC's hugely popular crime drama, Line of Duty. Viewers may also recognise him from BBC's The Nest as well as last year's hit drama, Vigil. However, fans of the actor were fuming when he got killed off in the first episode.

Martin is known for his role in Line of Duty

Tuppence Middleton

Tuppence Middleton plays the role of Fiona Lawson in the drama, who returns home one day to find a new couple moving in.

Viewers will know Tuppence for her role as Hélène Kuragina in the BBC's adaptation of War & Peace, as well as Lucy Smith in the Downton Abbey film. She has also appeared in an episode of Black Mirror, as well as 2014 historical drama, The Imitation Game.

Tuppence plays Fi in the series

Weruche Opia

Weruche Opia plays Merle in the series, the best friend and neighbour of Fi. She is perhaps best known for her role as Terry in Michaela Coel's acclaimed BBC drama, I May Destroy You. The actress has also appeared in the Jack Whitehall comedy Bad Education, as well as the sitcom Sliced.

Weruche is known for playing Terry in I May Destroy You

Rupert Penry-Jones

Rupert Penry-Jones plays Fiona's new love interest, Toby, in the new drama. The actor is best known for starring as DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel and Adam Carter in Spooks. He also played Captain Wentworth in the 2007 adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. Cinema-goers can also catch him in the role of Mayor Don Mitchell, Jr in the latest Batman movie.

Rupert is appearing in the new Batman film

Bronagh Waugh

Bronagh Waugh plays the role of Alison in ITV's latest series. Bronaugh has appeared in a range of successful TV dramas, including David Tennant's serial killer series, Des, in which she played Charlotte Proctor, as well as ITV thriller Viewpoint, in which she featured as DC Stella Beckett.

Viewers will also recognise Bronaugh for playing Sally Ann Spector in The Fall, wife to Jamie Dornan's psychopathic killer, Paul.

Bronagh plays Alison in the drama

Buket Komur

Buket Komur plays Wendy in ITV's Our House. Viewers may know the actress for her role as Banaz Mahmod in ITV drama, Honour.

Buket plays Wendy in the new series

Dinita Gohil

Dinita Gohil plays Lucy. Viewers may recognise her for her role as Amanda in the comedy film Greed. She has also appeared in episodes of Call the Midwife, Our Girl and Doctors, as well as performing in several stage productions, including Twelfth Night with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Dinita appeared in the film Greed

Lu Corfield

Lu Corfield takes the role of DS McGowan in the new series. The actress has featured in several well-known dramas over the years, including Call the Midwife, Showtrial, Sex Education and Last Tango in Halifax.

Harriet Webb

The role of Kirsty is played by Harriet Webb in the new thriller. Like Weruche, she also featured in I May Destroy You, playing the role of Theodora. She also played DC Alice Parker in ITV series The Tower, as well as Tina Taylor in sitcom Sandylands.

Tommy Finnegan

Tommy is playing Leo Lawson in the series. Viewers will recognise him for his role as George Braden in Netflix's dark comedy After Life, in which he plays Ricky Gervais' on-screen nephew.

