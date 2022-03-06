Martin Compston talks filming 'tough emotional' scenes in new ITV thriller Our House The Line of Duty star opened up about the new series

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has revealed that he had to shoot some "really tough" scenes in ITV's new upcoming thriller, Our House.

MORE: 6 Martin Compston dramas that are a must-watch

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about his latest role as Bram Lawson in the marriage drama, which he stars in alongside Tuppence Middleton, who plays his estranged wife, Fi.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will you be watching the new ITV thriller?

Chatting about what aspects of the new series drew him to sign on to the project, Martin said: "It has some really tough emotional scenes that myself and Tuppence particularly have to go through.

"I hadn't quite seen it like it before. And it's also a successful book. So you know, you've got a sort of inbuilt audience to an extent. For me, it was a page-turner," he told RadioTimes.com.

MORE: Traces series two: cast, synopsis, and how to watch the Alibi drama

MORE: Martin Compston shares first look at exciting new drama - and Vicky McClure has the best reaction

The four-parter, which is based on a best-selling novel by Louise Candlish, tells the story of Fi Lawson, whose seemingly perfect life starts to fall apart after she returns home one day to find a new couple moving in. With all of her family's possessions nowhere to be seen and no memory of putting the house up for sale, she insists that there has been a huge mistake.

Martin stars alongside Tuppence Middleton in the new series

Teasing the upcoming series, Martin explained: "At the heart of it is a relationship drama. It's about the breakdown of a marriage which then sort of morphs into this thriller, which I find really exciting because when I started reading it I got really wrapped up in the marriage of Bram and Fi and his breakdown, but then - it's hard to say without giving away spoilers - it just goes wild... it goes to places you really don't expect."

Starring alongside Martin and Tuppence in the series are I May Destroy You's Weruche Opia as Fi’s best friend and neighbour Merle, as well as Honour star Buket Komur as the mysterious Wendy.

Our House will premiere on Monday 7 March at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.