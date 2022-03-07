Coleen Nolan reveals reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael The Loose Women star opened up to her fellow panellists

Coleen Nolan has revealed the reason why her youngest child, Ciara, often clashes with her new boyfriend, Michael Jones.

MORE: Loose Women's Coleen Nolan breaks silence on heartbreaking death

While appearing on an episode of ITV's lunchtime show Loose Women on Monday, Coleen explained that her 21-year-old daughter doesn't like it when Michael brings sweet treats into the house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Coleen Nolan reveals surprising reason why daughter Ciara clashes with boyfriend Michael

In a debate which discussed, 'Should you interfere in your partner's health?' Coleen opened up about how Michael's sweet tooth has landed him in hot water with her daughter.

"At the moment, Ciara has turned into the health police in our house," Coleen explained. "As soon as anything that's unhealthy comes in, she goes, 'Well, that's not staying.'

MORE: Coleen Nolan reveals her new boyfriend's adorable Valentine's Day surprise

MORE: Coleen Nolan opens up about heartbreak following loss of 'second mum'

"She's always having a go at Michael because he loves a treat. He's always bringing sweets, crisps, cakes, loads of it," she added.

Coleen with her daughter, Ciara

When asked by fellow panellist Ruth Langsford if the abundance of sweet snacks in the house tempts her to treat herself, Coleen replied: "Yes, because when it's there and you're sitting watching tele and you just keep eating it. [Michael] goes, 'Well you're eating it,' and I go, 'Don't buy it because if you buy it I'm going to eat it.'"

She continued: "The thing is, you do go, 'I'm worried about his health,' but then I still haven't managed to quit yet so his thing with me is, 'Well, it's not as bad as what you're doing,' so it's tit for tat.

"Sometimes, if he tells me, 'You need to stop doing that,' the child in me goes, 'Well, I'm going to do it more now.'"

During the same show, Coleen also revealed the one thing that she and Michael argue about. She told her fellow panellists that she and her partner, whom she first met nine months ago, always have a disagreement when they go shopping at the supermarket together.

Coleen pictured with Michael on the ITV show

"Me and Michael don't really argue, except when we go to the supermarket," she said. "He's one of these, that everything I pick up something, he goes, 'But if you get that, you get two for the price of that one,' or, 'That's 20p cheaper.'"

"I just want to get in, get what I need and get out and he just wants to go in and compare prices," she added.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12:30pm on ITV.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.