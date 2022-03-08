Jay Blades makes exciting Repair Shop announcement - fans are delighted The furniture restorer shared the news on Instagram

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has shared an exciting announcement about the BBC show via his Instagram account - and fans are super excited.

The furniture restorer revealed that the heirloom-fixing show will be joining forces with comedy legends French and Saunders for a special Red Nose Day sketch.

Taking to Instagram, Jay shared the news: "Good morning all. French & Saunders return as 'The Extras' for this year's Comic Relief. They'll be taking part in a special episode of The Repair Shop as part of this year's Red Nose Day on Friday 18 March."

He then went on to tease the upcoming skit, writing: "The Repair Shop's workshop of dreams welcomes some very special guests into the barn this Red Nose Day. With no job too small or too big for the team of craftspeople they rarely find themselves sending customers away, that is until Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reprise their characters 'The Extras' to blag a free fix from the team.

"Things take a chaotic turn when the pair of wannabe TV stars are desperate to have their five minutes of fame and meet Jay Blades. But when Jay realises they are more extra-verts than extra-keen to have their loved belongings repaired, he sends them packing." We can't wait!

French and Saunders will be paying a visit to The Repair Ship for Comic Relief

Fans quickly took to the comments section to express their delight at the news, with one person writing: "Can’t wait to see this!" while another added: "Oh brilliant!"

A third person commented: "That will be fun!!"

The charity telethon will broadcast its 36th show live from MediaCityUK in Salford on BBC One and will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry.

The TV special will also feature a special performance from Strictly winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice, while Kylie Minogue will make an appearance in a Red Nose Day edition of the BBC comedy Ghosts.

Fans can't wait for the special sketch

Plus, viewers can also look forward to hearing bedtime stories from Stephen Fry, while Jack Whitehall plays a round of mini-golf with footballers Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

Red Nose Day airs on Friday 18 March at 7pm on BBC One.

