Jay Blades gives update on The Repair Shop - but fans won't be happy

Jay Blades has given an update on the upcoming episode of the BBC's beloved heirloom-fixing show, The Repair Shop, which is due to air on Wednesday night.

The furniture restorer fronts the programme, which sees some of the UK's most-skilled experts attempt to restore treasured family heirlooms that are brought in by members of the public.

Sharing the news with fans via his social media pages, Jay announced that Wednesday's episode will air at 9.30pm, rather than the usual starting time of 8pm, and will run for only half an hour instead of a full 60 minutes.

The BBC show has been rescheduled in favour of the football as Luton Town take on Chelsea for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Gary Lineker will cover the game in a live instalment of Match of The Day that will run from 7pm.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter to announce the news on Wednesday morning, Jay wrote: "Good morning all. It’s Wednesday so it must be @therepairshop.tv day. It’s only a short one today but it’s soooo worth it, @bbcone 9.30. #enjoy #therepairshop."

Jay Blades announced that Wednesday show will be cut short

Fans took to the comments to express their excitement for the upcoming instalment. One person wrote: "Looking forward to seeing it," while another added: "Can’t wait, makes my week."

A third fan expressed their disappointment about the show being only 30 minutes long, adding: "Can't wait love Wednesdays! Shame it's only half an hour though."

This isn't the first time that the show has been cut short, however. Last week's episode was shortened to make room for a Panorama special and fans were left disappointed. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Agh #TheRepairShop cut in half again @BBCOne stop doing that," while another commented underneath: "I know. Fuming!"

The Repair Shop airs tonight at 9.30pm on BBC One

A third person added: "@bbc Do we need to truncate The Repair Shop to 30 mins for Panorama - popular programming shafted!"

The Repair Shop airs at 9.30pm on Wednesday night.

