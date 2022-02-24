The Repair Shop: viewers have same complaint about latest episode Jay Blades hosts the BBC show

The BBC's beloved heirloom-fixing show, The Repair Shop, aired its latest instalment on Wednesday night and viewers have taken to Twitter to complain about the programme.

MORE: How to apply to be on The Repair Shop

Fans watched as Jay Blades and his team of experts restored three treasured items in the most recent episode.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Viewers were in tears after this heart-warming fix on The Repair Shop

Art conservator Lucia Scalisi brought a 1930s portrait by Japanese martial arts master Yukio Tani back to life, while upholsterer Sonnaz Nooranvary rebuilt a Victorian nursery chair. Finally, horologist Steve Fletcher and ceramicist Kirsten Ramsay joined forces to reconstruct an ornate porcelain clock.

Fans of the show were left disappointed when they noticed that the programme had been cut short by half an hour to make room for an episode of Panorama, titled Maternity Scandal: Fighting for the Truth.

MORE: Jay Blades reassures fans after sharing very personal message

MORE: The Repair Shop stars' homes are all so different

The heartwarming show usually runs for an hour from 8pm, but on Wednesday night, the episode began at 8.30pm and ended half an hour later at 9pm.

Viewers complained about the shortened episode

One viewer took to Twitter, writing: "Agh #TheRepairShop cut in half again @BBCOne stop doing that," while another commented underneath: "I know. Fuming!"

A third fan tweeted: "I admit I was a bit miffed at first that #TheRepairShop was a half-hour long, but am very intrigued and delighted by tonight's #WeAreEngland," while another added: " @bbc Do we need to truncate The Repair Shop to 30 mins for Panorama - popular programming shafted!"

However, not all fans minded the shortened programme, with one person writing: "TV weekly highlight #TheRepairShop, it's only 30 minutes long but that will do."

The experts rebuilt a Victorian nursery chair in the latest episode

Other fans noticed that the latest episode was a re-run from season three of the show, which originally aired in 2018. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Watching #TheRepairShop. It's like going back in time. Everyone is so young!" while another added: "Is this an old episode? It seems really different in style to the episodes recently."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.