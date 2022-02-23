How to apply to be on The Repair Shop Find out how you can join Jay Blades on the show

The Repair Shop is one of the BBC's most beloved shows. The heartwarming heirloom-fixing programme sees Jay Blades and his team of experts restore sentimental items to their former glory.

It's good news for fans of the show as applications to take part in the next series are currently open. Read on to find out how to get your treasured item on the show.

How to apply to be on The Repair Shop

Applications to appear on the next show are currently open! Fans will be happy to know that it is super easy to apply.

To throw your hat in the ring for the next season, all you have to do is head to the BBC Take Part website.

When there, you'll be asked to fill out an online application form through the Ricochet website, the production company behind the show.

Apply for the show on the BBC Take Part website

The application is fairly long, so be prepared to give as much detail about yourself as possible, including basic information including name and address, as well as details about your beloved item.

You'll be asked to describe in what way the item is damaged and if you know how the damage occurred. You'll also be asked to detail the emotional significance of the treasured piece and what you plan to do with it once repaired.

All applicants must be aged 18 or over.

If you have any questions about filling in the application or if you’re unable to complete it, you can also send an email to repair@ricochet.co.uk or a letter to The Repair Shop, Ricochet, Pacific House, 126 Dyke Road, Brighton, BN1 3TE.

Where is The Repair Shop filmed?

The Repair Shop is located at the Weald and Downland Living Museum in Singleton, West Sussex.

The show is filmed at the Weald and Downland Living Museum

The museum’s Court Barn is used for the filming of the show and has been since 2017. While you can't visit the Court Barn while the series is being filmed, you can plan your visit via the museum website for when filming has ended.

