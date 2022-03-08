NCIS welcomes back familiar face in latest episode - and fans are all saying the same thing Did you catch the latest episode?

NCIS continued its action-packed latest season this week, with a very special guest in the form of returning star Naomi Grace who last appeared on the CBS procedural four years ago.

On Monday night's episode, the 28-year-old actress made her comeback as Kayla Vance, the daughter of NCIS head Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), who is keen to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in investigating criminal cases related to the navy.

Having completed all her training, the wannabe NCIS agent joined her father as well as Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) and Alden Parker (Gary Cole) on a 'toolbox case' - meaning one that shouldn't be dangerous or too complicated for a probie like Kayla.

However, the case proves more tricky than they first imagined and results in Kayla being kidnapped for ransom by a drug cartel boss. She manages to remain cool under pressure, though and makes it out alive with just a stack of paperwork to complete.

At the end of the episode, having proved she is more than capable of handling herself, Vance gives Kayla his approval to follow her chosen career path. However, to make things easier for both of them - so she's not under his watchful eye and so that he doesn't constantly worry about her - he assigns her to another office.

Naomi Grace made her comeback as Kayla Vance, the daughter of Director Leon Vance

Despite this, fans of the show took to Twitter in droves to demand to see more of Kayla in the future. In fact, many were requesting that she be made a permanent member of the cast after bonding with the rest of the team in the episode.

Tweeting after the episode aired, one fan said: "I want Kayla to stay with the team but I understand why she can't #NCIS."

Another seconded this, writing: "She was so good! I hope we will see Kayla again???" while another added: "Kayla is going to fit right in with the gang."

A fourth chimed in: "Another really good #NCIS episode tonight. LOVED last week's episode too. Can't wait to see what happens on Kayla's journey!"

