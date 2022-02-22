NCIS: Sydney - everything we know about the Australian-set spinoff so far We can't wait for this!

NCIS is heading Down Under! It's been revealed that a brand new Sydney-set series is in the works - and it sounds incredibly exciting.

MORE: Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

The new spinoff will become the franchise's fifth series, and viewers can expect it to look and feel a little different for a very obvious reason. But what else can fans expect from NCIS: Sydney? We've done some digging and here's everything we know so far...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the most recently launched NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i?

What is NCIS: Sydney about?

Like the other series in the long-running NCIS franchise, NCIS: Sydney will follow a talented and tireless team of Naval Criminal Investigative Services agents dedicated to solving criminal cases involving the Marines and the Navy.

MORE: 5 shows to watch if you can't get enough of NCIS

MORE: The real reason why Pauley Perrette left NCIS will shock you

What sets the new series apart is that it is the franchises' first-ever foray in a locale outside of America. All four other NCIS shows - NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Hawai'i and the cancelled NCIS: New Orleans - all take place in territories within the US. What's more, the series is being helmed by Australian-born Shane Brennan, creator of NCIS: LA.

The new spinoff will take place in the Australian city of Sydney

Speaking about the new spinoff, chief content officer and executive vice-president of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey, said that it will "incorporate the superior NCIS storytelling while introducing new Australian characters and locations".

She added: "We can't wait to get production underway."

Who will star in NCIS: Sydney?

The cast of NCIS: Sydney has yet to be announced, but show bosses have promised the show will feature homegrown talent - so expect to see lots of Aussies among the cast!

MORE: NCIS fans 'predict' another major character exit

Is there a release date for NCIS: Sydney?

Yes - sort of! It's been confirmed that NCIS: Sydney will debut globally sometime in 2023, although we can't be more specific than that at this time. The series will be available to watch on Paramount+ Australia as well as broadcaster Network 10. It will most likely air on CBS, the home of the other NCIS shows, in the US.

Production is due to kick off later this year, and when it does, we'll be sure to share with readers all the latest developments.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.