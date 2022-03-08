Love is Blind season three could arrive on Netflix sooner than you think Here's what we know about the next series of the addictive reality show…

After ten drama-filled episodes that have kept us glued to the sofa, Love is Blind season two is officially over and we now know which singletons who took a chance on love by taking a less conventional approach to modern dating made it down the aisle and which didn't.

The question on everyone's lips now is will the smash-hit Netflix series be back for another instalment? Find out here…

WATCH: Love Is Blind's Nick Lachey on whether he'd have found love with wife Vanessa in the famous pods

The good news is that it has been confirmed that Love is Blind will be returning for a third season! Netflix renewed the series for both a second and third season after season one's successful launch.

As fans will know there was a long, long wait between the first two seasons of the daring dating show; while season one was released in early 2020, season two didn't make its way to Netflix until exactly two years later, in 2022.

Are you a fan of the addictive dating series?

We're hopeful that we don't have to wait as long to see season three arrive on Netflix for several reasons. Firstly, season two faced an extra long delay due to the unprecedented effect the coronavirus pandemic had on TV production, meaning that filming didn't begin until 2021.

However, the main reason why we think the season three release date will come sooner rather than later is because it has already been filmed. Speaking at Primetime Emmy Awards back in September 2021, co-host Vanessa Lachey confirmed the good news. "I don't know, am I allowed to say? We shot season three already," the NCIS: Hawai'i star told ET Online.

Vanessa and Nick Lachey will return to host season three of the Netflix show

With all that in mind, it seems that season three could be given a late 2022 release date. Although, as both seasons one and two had Valentine's Day-adjacent premiere, it's also possible that season three will continue this and arrive sometime around 14 February 2023.

As for what fans can expect from the new episodes, it seems more of the same - awkward pod moments, OTT proposals and drama-filled love triangles. However, viewers can expect a small change in the fact that the contestants will be from a brand new city.

While there's no official confirmation yet, according to fans on the Love Is Blind Reddit, season three was filmed in Texas. "It's in Dallas. They were casting here last year," one fan wrote.

Another fan corroborated this, writing: "According to a friend of mine whose former college roommate was on season 3, they filmed it some time in the late summer or fall, and yes, I've heard it's in either Dallas or Houston. Not sure when it's set to be released tho." How exciting!

