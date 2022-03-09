Suranne Jones lines up next TV role - and it sounds amazing

Suranne Jones has become a staple on British screens over the last decade thanks to her amazing performances in everything from Doctor Foster and Vigil to period drama Gentleman Jack.

And now the incredible actress has an exciting new project in the works. It’s been announced that she will create and star in a brand new drama titled Maryland. The three-part drama has been co-created by BAFTA award-winning screenwriter Anne-Marie O’Connor and will tell the story of two estranged sisters, Becca and Rosaline, who are forced to reunite after the tragic death of their mother.

As the official synopsis reads: "Each sister flies out to the Isle of Man to discover and repatriate the body of their mother, Mary, who they learn has been living a double life, leaving their father Richard at home in Manchester, whilst creating another world for herself….. Maryland.

“Confined on the island with each other, the sisters can’t escape the ripple effect of their mother’s secrets and lies.”

Suranne will take on the role of “down-to-earth” Becca, while casting for the rest of the characters will be announced shortly. The 43-year-old actress will also be executive producing the drama as part of her company, Teamakers Productions.

Speaking about the exciting project she said she was “so excited” to be on board and added: “Maryland delves into family dynamics and the way in which we ‘label’ each other, sometimes never letting ourselves or our siblings break free from those roles.

“We look at how we grow apart from one another and how sometimes we don’t really know anything about the people we call our own.”

She continued: “I love how complex sibling relationships can be and I’m thrilled we get to do it over three wonderful hours and not as a ‘side story’. Maryland is an uncomfortable, funny and sometimes difficult story with two sisters at its heart and we can’t wait to take our audience along for the ride.”

