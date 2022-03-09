Martin Compston teases next TV role - and it's completely different to what you'd expect The Line of Duty star is working on a new project

Martin Compston has revealed that he is working on a new TV series with the producers of Line of Duty - and it sounds so different to his previous roles.

Chatting on Capital FM on Wednesday morning, the actor revealed that as well as starring in the series, he will also be serving as an executive producer in what he teased as an "epic" period drama.

"I signed my first executive producer deal this week. I'm chuffed," he said. "There's been a story I've been desperate to tell for a couple of years. It's pretty epic in scale.

"I'm surprised it hasn't been done before. It's been a dream project for me and I'm doing it with World [Productions], who make Line of Duty because it's been such a big part of my career, so they were the people I went to with the idea.

"That's something that's really exciting for me now, that there are stories that I want to tell and now people are listening to me so I can get my voice out there," he added.

Martin teased a new project away from Line of Duty

The ITV actor also revealed that the upcoming project is "in the vein of" the James Bond films. When asked if he would consider playing the role of 007 following Daniel Craig's departure from the franchise, he said: "The honest truth is that part that I was telling you about, that will be the closest that I'll get to James Bond. It's got a lot of that kind of element in it.

"I'd probably prefer to be a James Bond baddie. I'd love to be a baddie. Daniel Craig did such a good job, good luck to whoever is following in his footsteps.

Martin is currently starring in new ITV drama, Our House

"The show we're developing is more of a period drama but it's in that vein," he added.

Martin appeared on the radio show to promote his new thriller, Our House, which is currently airing on ITV. He stars alongside Tuppence Middleton in the series as estranged couple Bram and Fi Lawson.

Our House continues on ITV on Wednesday at 9pm. The full boxset is available on ITV Hub.

