ITV's Our House: viewers have same complaint about episode two

ITV's gripping new drama, Our House, continued with its second episode on Tuesday night and some viewers have made the same complaint about the latest instalment.

The series stars Martin Compston and Tuppence Middleton as estranged couple Bram and Fi Lawson. When Fi returns home one day to find her house has been sold and a new couple moving in, she insists a mistake has been made as she scrambles to find out where her husband is.

In the latest episode, we saw Bram's life continue to spiral out of control following the car accident on the country road. With the crippling guilt weighing him down, he heads to the pub to drown his sorrows and meets a young woman named Wendy. He takes her back to his flat only for her to reveal that she knows about the car accident - and will now blackmail him to keep quiet.

Wendy soon starts turning up everywhere and when she demands £10,000, Bram decides to report his car as stolen in a bid to claim the insurance money. Meanwhile, Fi is doing her best to move on from her relationship with Bram and starts seeing a charming man named Toby, whom she met in a lift at work.

The episode ended on a major bombshell when Wendy asks Bram to meet her at a cafe with the money. When he tells her that he plans to claim insurance money from his car, promising her £15,000, she says that isn't enough. Toby then slides into the seat next to her and demands the family house.

Some viewers pointed out plot holes in the latest episode

Viewers took to Twitter soon after the episode aired, with some pointing out plot holes in the drama. One person wrote: "How does Wendy know where Bran is going to be all the time? She just turns up like a bad smell. Too many coincidences. Absolutely ridiculous," while another added: "Two episodes into #OurHouse. Plot is somewhat implausible, to say the least."

A third person commented: "For all its faults, like jarring mismatched characters and a plot you could drive a bus through, it’s still strangely compelling."

However, most viewers who tuned in to the latest instalment praised the thrilling episode and took to Twitter to comment on the shocking plot twist. One person wrote: "What a plot twist! Well done #itv and @martin_compston and cast/writers etc," while another added: "What!!!!!! They are both honey traps for Bram and Fi. ITV this is the best drama you have screened this year by a country mile."

Fans praised the shocking twist ending to episode two

A third fan of the show commented: "Omg what a shocking show #OurHouse. Omg poor Bram, bet these two were the ones who ran him off the road that day causing the accident. Omg even Toby is in on it. Wow, am hooked can't wait to see what happens next. On the edge, gripping drama."

Our House continues on ITV on Wednesday at 9pm. The full boxset is available on ITV Hub.

