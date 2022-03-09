Piers Morgan makes candid comment on GMB exit one year on The presenter left the show in March last year

Piers Morgan has opened up about his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain one year on and it seems he has no regrets about storming off the set of the ITV breakfast show.

Exactly one year ago, Piers got up from behind his desk and walked out of the programme live on air following a dispute with weatherman Alex Beresford over the Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Taking to Twitter to mark a year since the event, he posted a gif of him walking away from his desk, along with the caption: "A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech."

Viewers will remember that Alex challenged Piers over comments he made about Meghan, which led to the latter walking off the set.

"I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off," Alex told Piers.

"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech pic.twitter.com/pEqXEmRDNx — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2022

Piers Morgan tweeted about his GMB exit one year on

Clarifying his comments, Piers said: "When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said."

Referring to the Duchess' comments about her personal struggle with mental health during her Oprah interview, he then went on to state his position about mental illness and suicide: "These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time."

Piers hosted the ITV show alongside Susanna Reid from 2015-2021

Following his exit from the show, it was revealed that the presenter was being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom about the comments he made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah. The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints following his remarks.

However, in September the same year, Piers was cleared by the watchdog, which ruled that his controversial comments did not breach the broadcasting code.

