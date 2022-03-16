Jeremy Kyle Show counsellor Graham speaks out after harrowing documentary The counsellor appeared on the ITV programme to offer mental health support

Graham Stainer, the counsellor who appeared alongside host Jeremy Kyle on the ITV daytime programme has spoken out in defence of the show following the eye-opening documentary from Channel 4, Death on Daytime.

MORE: Viewers horrified after watching 'shocking' Death on Daytime documentary

The expert, who offered counselling and mental health support to the guests taking part in The Jeremy Kyle Show, has said that many people "benefitted" from the show, and challenged discrimination.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield forced to apologise on after guest swears on This Morning

"Many people benefited from the aftercare service provided by The Jeremy Kyle Show and there were also many who benefited and didn’t appear on the show," Graham said in a statement.

"The service had a positive impact on many people's lives and, in some cases, those whose needs are often unheard and ignored within our society were acknowledged and heard by the aftercare team."

Graham added that the services provided to participants helped "challenge homophobia, transphobia and racism and it provided a platform to brave survivors of domestic abuse, trauma and childhood trauma because they wanted to raise public awareness and ultimately help others."

MORE: Jeremy Kyle breaks silence on Channel 4's Death on Daytime documentary

MORE: Jeremy Kyle's £3million family home he didn't leave for months

The Death on Daytime documentary proved a harrowing watch for viewers

Jeremy Kyle has also spoken out in the wake of the documentary, which was an exploration and investigation into how the show was run, how staff were treated, and the truth behind how guests were handled, following the death of one its previous guests named Steve Dymond.

Speaking on his TalkRadio show, Jeremy began: "Let's just deal with the elephant in the room straight away - couple of texts already talking about a certain programme that was on television last night.

"Yes, I am fully aware. I will say only this, my friends, to you. I have maintained a consistent approach over the last three years. I have said that I will not comment on the tragic death of Steve Dymond until the legal process has finished and that is a position I will maintain.

Previous guests on the show appeared in the Channel 4 investigation

"When - and trust me, there will be a time after the inquest, when it is right and proper for me to have my say, because there are, of course, two sides to every single story - I will do it here and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing."

Steve appeared on the show in May 2019 to prove to his partner, Jane, he was not a cheater, but his experience on the chat show led to him tragically taking his own life shortly after taping the episode.

ITV issued a lengthy statement which was shared in full at the end of the programme, explaining that The Jeremy Kyle Show's sole aim was to support the guests that made an appearance on the programme.

"The central purpose of the show was conflict resolution, and the show achieved many positive outcomes where people were able to resolve personal problems," the statement read, in part.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.