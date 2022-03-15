Jeremy Kyle breaks silence on Channel 4's Death on Daytime documentary He presented the show for 14 years

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out in response to Channel 4's documentary Death on Daytime.

The 56-year-old, who fronted The Jeremy Kyle Show for 14 years before it was axed, broke his silence on Talk Radio TV about the expose – but refused to comment on Steve Dymond, who took his own life shortly after appearing on the programme.

Jeremy began: "Let's just deal with the elephant in the room straight away - couple of texts already talking about a certain programme that was on television last night.

"Yes, I am fully aware. I will say only this, my friends, to you. I have maintained a consistent approach over the last three years.”

The Jeremy Kyle Show aired for 14 years before it was axed in 2019

The TV star continued: "I have said that I will not comment on the tragic death of Steve Dymond until the legal process has finished and that is a position I will maintain.

"When - and trust me, there will be a time after the inquest, when it is right and proper for me to have my say, because there are, of course, two sides to every single story - I will do it here and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing."

He concluded: "With the greatest of respect, I wanted to say that."

Steve Dymond's partner, Jane, took part in the documentary

The first instalment of Death on Daytime aired on Sunday and took viewers behind the scenes of the daytime show, which was axed in 2019.

ITV issued a lengthy statement which was shared in full at the end of the programme, explaining that The Jeremy Kyle Show's sole aim was to support the guests that made an appearance on the programme.

"The central purpose of the show was conflict resolution, and the show achieved many positive outcomes where people were able to resolve personal problems," it read, in part.

