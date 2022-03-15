Escape to the Chateau star Dick Strawbridge shared an emotional message with his Twitter followers on Tuesday morning, marking the end of his tour.

The retired Lieutenant Colonel had been travelling the country with his wife, Angel, and their two children for the couple's Dare To Do It tour.

Taking to Twitter, Dick wrote: "Can’t quite believe it but our tour has finished…. We ended with a wonderful night in Belfast followed by an amazing finale in the London Palladium this evening …. It’s been very special and tomorrow night we’re in our own beds for the first time in nearly six weeks!"

The Channel 4 stars first embarked on their tour back in February and travelled the length and breadth of the UK to share their stories about renovating their home in France. Their latest adventure saw the couple perform in venues around England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Can’t quite believe it but our tour has finished…. We ended with a wonderful night in Belfast followed by an amazing finale in the London Palladium this evening …. It’s been very special and tomorrow night we’re in our own beds for the first time in nearly 6 weeks! — Dick Strawbridge (@dickstrawbridge) March 14, 2022

Dick shared an emotional message with fans to mark the end of his tour

Following Dick's update, fans were quick to flood the comments with messages of support. One person wrote: "It was a pleasure to see you all on the tour, you’ve worked so hard. Great to see hard work and perseverance paying off, thanks for sharing your story and enjoy your first night at home!" while another added: "Congratulations, have loved seeing updates from people seeing your show. Enjoy your own bed after so long, there’s nothing like it!"

A third fan reiterated: "Thank you so much for a great six weeks, absolutely loved it. Amazing… Now sleep well in your own beds."

Fans were quick to praise the couple for their efforts on tour

Dick and Angel's grand tour comes after the success of their hugely popular Channel 4 reality show which documents the family's journey as they restore their 19th-century chateau.

Located in the commune of Martigné-sur-Mayenne, in the Pays de la Loire region of north-west France, the 45-bedroom property was once dilapidated, with no electricity, heating or running water before the couple snapped it up for £280,000 back in 2015.

All episodes of Escape to the Chateau are available to stream on All4.

