Jeremy Kyle's £3million family home he didn't leave for months The ITV star resides in Berkshire

Jeremy Kyle retreated to his luxurious Berkshire home when his ITV show was cancelled following the death of guest Steven Dymond. Here's everything you need to know about the presenter's properties and life away from the cameras...

Jeremy shares his main residence, a £3million townhouse in Windsor, with his wife Vicky Burton and their two-year-old son. The star has four other children, Harriet, 29, who he shares with his first wife Kirsty, as well as Alice, 16, Ava, 14, and Henry, ten, who he shares with second wife Carla.

Berkshire is a popular leafy location that's a hit with royals, as well as the Queen's home Windsor Castle, Berkshire is home to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's mansion Royal Lodge.

In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, the exterior of Jeremy's home is revealed, showing a red brick front, a Georgian-style porch and a double garage.

Speaking to The Sun, Jeremy admitted he didn't leave his home for months following the show's cancellation.

The hit ITV show has been cancelled

"For months I just didn’t leave the house. I kept the curtains closed and didn’t want to even do normal things. The whole country's media was outside the front door, and I understand why, but it was hell. I was like a rabbit in headlights.

“There were TV news microphones coming over the back fence and everybody's having their say — and I just had to bunker down, even though my instinct was to come out and defend myself."

Jeremy with his third wife Vicky on their wedding day

He also added: “When I did eventually force myself out, I found myself sneaking and skulking around in fear."

It is believed he also owns a second property in the same area, as well as a Barbados holiday home worth £2million.

Last week, Jeremy and his two-year-old son were pictured on a beach in Barbados, so they are no doubt enjoying their own residence while on the island.

