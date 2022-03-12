Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's wife and baby son make surprise appearance in latest episode

Pete Sandiford's wife Paige Yeomans and their son Jimmy made an extra special appearance on the latest episode of Gogglebox.

While Paige didn't join her wisecracking husband and her sister-in-law, Sophie, on their famous sofa, at the beginning of the episode, Pete took a quick call from her, and the sweet moment was caught on camera.

WATCH: Gogglebox stars can't help but cringe at this shock celebrity moment

Paige's voice could be heard on the other end of the phone before Pete wrapped up their conversation. "Alright well I'll let you go and sort Jimmy out. I love you, miss you, bye bye," he said before making kissing noises and hanging up.

Sophie then turned to her brother and jokingly asked: "Wrong number?" before Pete quipped back: "Dad."

Not much is known about Pete's mysterious wife besides the fact that she is an emergency services call handler and has a degree in English and linguistics. The TV star has always been tight-lipped about their relationship, but it's believed that they have been together since at least October 2020 as that's when Pete shared his first Instagram photo featuring his other half.

Pete and his wife Paige welcomed baby Jimmy last year

The two tied the knot in May 2021 and welcomed their son sometime that summer, but Pete did not publicly reveal the happy news until several months later when Gogglebox scooped the award for Best Factual Show at the National Television Awards.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press at the event, Pete gave an update on his personal life. He said: "It's a bit overwhelming, got it all going on at the moment! I've been up all night, I slept on the train here - got suitcases under my eyes, you just got me at a good time now."

Pete announced that the couple were expecting a baby together back in April of last year when he showed Sophie and viewers at home a picture of the pregnancy scan on his phone.

He later took to Instagram to give his fans a closer look and superimposed his face into the middle of the sonogram, joking that his baby will take after his father. "I do have a hunch the baby might look like me…" he quipped before tagging Paige and Sophie in the caption.

